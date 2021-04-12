Lane closure of Broken Lance Drive in Breckenridge scheduled for Tuesday
A water repair scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, in Breckenridge will close one lane of Broken Lance Drive. The town of Breckenridge’s Water Division Manager Laura Lynch sent out a public notice of the repair and lane closure, which states that the repair will take place at 700 Broken Lance Drive. Questions can be directed to the Breckenridge Public Works Department at 970-453-3170.
