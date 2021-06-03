Large gatherings no longer restricted under public health order
On Wednesday, Summit County sent out a news release amending its public health order to fall in line with the state’s order, which also was updated this week.
The only major change centered around large, indoor gatherings and events with more than 500 people. Previously, event planners had to get the approval of the county to move forward with events of this size, but that’s no longer the case.
According to the release, all restrictions for large events have been removed and event planners no longer need to obtain approval from Summit County’s public health department.
The change went into effect Thursday.
Aside from this change, the local public health order remains largely the same. Face coverings are still required in certain circumstances for people ages 12 or older, including at schools, child care centers and on public transportation. Children ages 2 to 11 are still required to wear masks as vaccines are not yet available for this population.
For more details about the changes, visit Summit County’s website.
