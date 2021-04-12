Leah Baxter qualifies for Re/Max Platinum Club Award

Leah Baxter recently qualified for the prestigious Re/Max Platinum Club Award.

Photo from Leah Baxter / Re/Max Properties of the Summit

Leah Baxter, an agent with Re/Max Properties of the Summit, has qualified for the Re/Max Platinum Club Award, which honors high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year, according to a news release.

Baxter has been an agent with Re/Max Properties of the Summit for 16 years, and she has “extensive experience in the second-home market,” according to the release. Baxter’s accomplishments include earning the Re/Max Hall of Fame award, her residential specialist certification and her negotiation expert certification.

“’Leah’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this prestigious and elite honor,” said Jeff Angell, owner of Re/Max Properties of the Summit. “Receiving the Platinum Club Award is a significant accomplishment, and we’re extremely proud that Leah continues to raise the bar in real estate.”

This is the first year Baxter has earned this recognition.

According to the release, Baxter actively supports Staying in Summit, a housing initiative to help seniors safely age in place in Summit County. She also volunteers with Mountain Mentors and the Summit County Animal Control & Shelter.