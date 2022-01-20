Leah Baxter, real estate agent with Re/Max, earns designation
Leah Baxter, real estate agent with Re/Max Properties of the Summit, earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s certified luxury home marketing specialist designation.
According to a news release, real estate agents who earn this designation exhibit “experience, knowledge and expertise in high-end residential properties.”
The release states that Baxter has been in real estate since 2005 and specializes in the second-home and luxury markets in Summit County.
