Leah Baxter, real estate agent with Re/Max, earns designation

Leah Baxter, real estate agent for Re/Max Properties of the Summit, recently earned a certified luxury home marketing specialist designation.

Leah Baxter/Courtesy photo

Leah Baxter, real estate agent with Re/Max Properties of the Summit, earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s certified luxury home marketing specialist designation.

According to a news release, real estate agents who earn this designation exhibit “experience, knowledge and expertise in high-end residential properties.”

The release states that Baxter has been in real estate since 2005 and specializes in the second-home and luxury markets in Summit County.