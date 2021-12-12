Lenka’s Loving Care in Silverthorne earns industry certification

Gina Smallwood, from left, Lenka Lesmerises and Annalethea Bladow stand together on Dec. 9, 2021 shortly after Lenka's Loving Care received certification from the Home Care Standards Bureau. The women work for Lenka's Loving Care is based in Silverthorne.

Keith Whisler/Lenka's Loving Care

Lenka’s Loving Care in Silverthorne recently earned a certification from the Home Care Standards Bureau. The company was recently ​​recognized with the organization’s A+ certification.

To earn this recognition, home care agencies must meet various standards, which include being in business for at least one year, have a multi-tiered background check policy, complete a background check and complete initial and annual approved core caregiver education. Agencies that earn this certification are also required to complete annual continuing caregiver education, carry specific insurance, have at least one qualified staff member that are experience in aging and more, says the bureau’s website .

According to a release from the business, certified agencies must also submit to regular audits to ensure that all of the bureau’s standards are being maintained.

Lenka’s Loving Care is based in Silverthorne and provides in-home senior care for Summit County. For more information about the business, visit LenkasLovingCare.com.