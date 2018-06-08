Lesley Mumford named executive director of Summit County Advocates for Victims of Assault
June 8, 2018
The board of Advocates for Victims of Assault has named Lesley Mumford the new executive director.
"Lesley's passion, professionalism, inclusive leadership style and strong commitment to advocating for victims make her well positioned to lead us going forward," stated board member Sarah Provino in a written statement.
Mumford joined the Summit County Sheriff's Office as a patrol deputy in July, 2004. Later in September 2007, Lesley was promoted to the position of detective. As a detective she investigated major cases, sexual assault, and domestic violence amongst other crimes. She had extensive interaction with victims during the investigations and honored the victim's wishes for their case.
In May 2010, she was promoted to the position of sergeant. In this capacity she supervised the detectives, and an evidence technician. She carried her own caseload as well. She worked closely with community partners, including Advocates for Victims of Assault, in order to provide victims the most effective and accountable services possible. She spent the majority of her career in the Investigations Section of the Summit County Sheriff's Office. In June 2016, she was promoted to the position of Operations Division Commander. She was responsible for leading a division of 33 people.
Lesley Mumford, her wife, and child have lived in Summit County since 2004.
For additional information, contact: Sarah Provino at 720.635.8915 or email sarahprovino@gmail.com.
Advocates for Victims of Assault mission is to provide services which enhance safety and justice for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and trauma.
