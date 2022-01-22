Light snow in Summit County’s forecast for the next few days

A light snow dusting is in the forecast for the next few days, which could bring a few inches to all of Summit County’s ski areas.

According to Open Snow, about 3 inches are expected to accumulate in the next five days at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort. Breckenridge Ski Resort is expected to get 4 inches and Keystone Ski Resort is expected to accumulate just 2 inches.

Monday night, Jan. 24, and Tuesday, Jan. 25, both have a 40% to 50% chance of snow.

The few additional inches are needed as resorts have only gotten a light dusting in the last week or so. Copper reported receiving about 3 inches in the last 48 hours, Breckenridge reported about 5 inches, Keystone has gotten 3 inches and Arapahoe has seen 3 inches in the last 72 hours.

With the additional snow comes colder temperatures too. Sunday, Jan. 23, and Monday will stay in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday temperatures are expected to drop to around 20 degrees with the low hovering in the single digits.