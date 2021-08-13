COVID-19 cases and outbreaks on the rise as limited mask mandates are implemented

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include outbreak information.

Cases and outbreaks are on the rise again in Summit County as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.

According to Summit County’s website, there were 96 new cases reported from Aug. 5-11, or about 14 cases per day. The county’s daily average incidence rate for the past seven days is 272 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past four weeks, about 19% of new cases were from the delta variant.

There are no new hospitalizations or deaths among cases.

Outbreaks

Between June and Aug. 1, Summit County saw only one outbreak of COVID-19 that met the new outbreak definition of five or more cases, according to a news release. However, Summit County reported Friday, Aug. 13, that there have been two new outbreaks associated with local restaurants as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, including Mi Casa Restaurant and Briar Rose Chophouse.

The COVID-19 cases that contributed to these outbreaks were all among Summit County residents, who reported symptoms that date back to early July. Cases included vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and several people reported working while experiencing symptoms.

“At this time, there are several other food establishments on the Summit County outbreak radar with case numbers approaching the five or more case threshold,” the release stated.

New rules

As the county’s incidence rate continues to increase, local government entities are beginning to implement some limited restrictions. Starting Monday, Aug. 16, visitors to all county facilities will need to wear a mask whether or not they’re vaccinated.

Some area towns are also implementing their own measures. Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, the town of Frisco started requiring masks in its buildings as well as the Adventure Park Day Lodge, the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, its Visitor Information Center and all of its Frisco Bay Marina buildings.

Silverthorne is requiring masks for all staff and patrons inside town buildings beginning Monday, regardless of vaccination status. This includes the Silverthorne Recreation Center, the Silverthorne Pavilion and Silverthorne Town Hall.

Breckenridge will also be implementing a mask requirement the same day. Everyone inside a town facility will be required to wear a mask, though recreation facilities are excluded from this mandate. There is one exception: According to Breckenridge spokesperson Haley Littleton, the town will have a two-hour block where individuals will have to wear a mask at the Breckenridge Recreation Center.

Vaccines

On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was authorizing “the use of an additional dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.” This new authorization applies to the Pfizer and Modern vaccines.

Individuals can receive a vaccine by making an appointment through Summit County’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/1423/scheduling-vaccinations .