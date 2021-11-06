Linda Miller of Aspen Grove Kitchen & Bath, Inc. in Frisco recognized with award

Linda Miller, president of Aspen Grove Kitchen & Bath, Inc., stands with Dan Luck, senior vice president of the SEN Design Group, in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the fall of 2021. The two were at SEN Design Group's fall conference where Miller was recognized with an award.

Aspen Grove Kitchen & Bath, Inc./Courtesy photo

Linda Miller, president of Aspen Grove Kitchen & Bath, Inc., was recently recognized at SEN Design Group’s fall conference by earning the Best Design Studio Businessperson of the Year award.

Aspen Grove is a kitchen and bath remodeler based in Frisco, and Miller traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the conference. The event was hosted by SEN Design Group, a premier kitchen and bath industry buying group and business education resource, according to a news release.

The release said the conference recognized the organization’s best-performing members and gave out awards in the following categories: top 10 performers, top vendor partners and businesspersons of the year. Recipients were awarded based on overall growth performance, commitment to business ethics and contributions to the organization and the industry in 2020.

For more information on Aspen Grove Kitchen & Bath, Inc. visit AspenGroveKitchenAndBath.com.