Listen to live music in Summit County while you get a vaccine

Silverthorne is hosting its next First Friday event on Sept. 2, during which attendees can get vaccinated. Visitors and residents can also get vaccinated this upcoming weekend on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 at the Dillon Amphitheater.

Photo from the town of Silverthorne

Summit County is partnering with a couple of its towns in upcoming weeks to encourage residents and visitors alike to get vaccinated.

According to a Facebook post from the county, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s vaccine bus will be visiting the Dillon Amphitheater during concerts on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. Appointments and insurance are not required and the bus will be giving out vaccines from 12:30-8 p.m.

Those who participate will receive a $100 Walmart gift card.

The following weekend, the county is partnering with the town of Silverthorne to offer vaccines. Attendees of Silverthorne’s First Friday event on Sept. 2, can receive a vaccination according to Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland.

The events are occurring just after the Food and Drug Administration gave its full stamp of approval for the Pfizer vaccine, and after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose.

For more information on vaccines, visit SummitCountyCO.gov/vaccine .