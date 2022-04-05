Live updates: Summit County municipal election results 2022

Elizabeth Miller drops her ballot in a collection box at Breckenridge Town Hall on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Municipal Election Day. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, over 28% of the nearly 3,700 registered voters in Breckenridge had cast their ballots.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

10:45 p.m. No other updates are expected to come from the towns tonight. We are wrapping up for the evening. Be sure to check back to SummitDaily.com and SummitDaily.com/Election for final tallies.

10:30 p.m. In this year’s municipal elections, both the town of Dillon and the town of Silverthorne hosted a mayoral race, though each of the candidates for the town ran unopposed. Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra and Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist are both planning for a second term as mayors of their corresponding towns.

10 p.m. Both Silverthorne’s and Frisco’s ballot measures have passed. Silverthorne’s ballot measure asked voters about a lodging excise tax whereas Frisco’s measure asked voters about a short-term rental excise tax.

9:40 p.m. The town of Frisco released results for its Town Council election. Filling the three open seats are Andy Held with 425 votes, Lisa Holenko with 416 votes and Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian with 354 votes.

Joe “Buck” Phillips received 308 votes, David Rolling received 215 votes, John Hammett received 164 votes and James Hayes Walsh received 155 votes.

The ballot question also appears to have passed. The ballot question received 539 “yes” votes and 301 “no” votes.

9:33 p.m. The town of Montezuma reported that they will not have preliminary results ready before the end of the night.

9:12 p.m. The town of Silverthorne just reported its preliminary municipal election results for its Town Council. Nina “Chris” Carran currently has 502 votes, Erin Young has 487 votes, Kelly Baldwin has 393 votes and Tim Applegate has 351 votes. Zach Kauk has 339 votes, Valerie Connelly has 318 votes and Tanecia Spagnolia has 272 votes.

Incumbent Silverthorne mayoral candidate Ann-Marie Sandquist, who is running unopposed, received 602 votes. There were no write-ins.

The ballot issue looks like it passed with 610 votes for “yes” and 2018 votes for “no.”

8:51 p.m. The town of Dillon reported preliminary results for its Town Council with Renee Imamura tallying 138 votes, Dana Christiansen tallying 123 votes and Tony Scalise tallying 114 votes. Mark Cribbet tallied 81 votes and Jen Barchers tallied 79 votes.

Incumbent Dillon mayoral candidate Carolyn Skowyra, who is running unopposed, tallied 127 votes.

8:30 p.m. Blue River reported that it had 179 voters cast ballots, which is just over 25% of the registered voters in the town. Ted Pilling tallied 138 votes, Ted Slaughter tallied up 90 votes, Noah Hopkins tallied up 85 votes, Bruce Queen tallied up 75 votes and Heather Demovic tallied up 74 votes.

The town reported that the results will be certified on April 14.

8:22 p.m. Preliminary results from the town of Breckenridge show that Jay Beckerman tallied up 828 votes, Carol Saade tallied up 807 votes and Todd Rankin tallied up 661 votes, all three of which are in the lead.

Ally “For the People” Doolin tallied up 317 votes, Michael Zobbe tallied up 313 votes, Tom Day tallied up 198, Nathan Moorefield tallied up 181 votes, Jason Libby tallied up 112 votes, Lenny Weisberg tallied up 94 votes and Jen Loquasto tallied up 24 votes.

The total number of people who voted was 1,294, a 35% voter turnout. The number of registered voters in the town is 3,658 people.

8 p.m. Results have not yet been posted. Some could take another hour or two to process.

7:45 p.m. Out of all the election races, the town of Breckenridge has 10 candidates running for three Town Council seats. Of the 10 candidates running, nearly half have ties to the local real estate industry. One of the community issues impacting the town is how it plans to manage short-term rentals moving into the future.

7:30 p.m. The town of Breckenridge will likely be posting its updates on its website too.

7:15 p.m. Election results will be shared from the town of Dillon via its website or posted at its town hall. Results from the town of Frisco will be emailed or called in, which could be in a couple of hours.

7 p.m. Drop boxes are officially closed. We should have preliminary results as they are posted.

6:45 p.m. Drop boxes close in 15 minutes. Here is more information about Silverthorne Town Council candidates.

6:30 p.m. There are seven candidates running for three seats for Frisco Town Council, and there are seven candidates running for four seats for Silverthorne Town Council.

6:15 p.m. Five candidates are running for three seats for Blue River’s Board of Trustees, and the same number of candidates are running for three seats for Dillon Town Council. There are 10 candidates running for just three seats for Breckenridge Town Council.

6 p.m. There is an hour left to vote in Summit County’s municipal election. Drop boxes will be emptied and locked with ballots taken to the county clerk’s office at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

5:45 p.m. Towns hosting an election this year include Blue River, Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco, Silverthorne and Montezuma. This is the first year since Dillon has hosted an election since 2014. Both Dillon and Silverthorne have canceled their elections in past years because candidates have run uncontested.

5:30 p.m. Leaders at Blue River reported that as of 5:15 p.m., the town had received 159 ballots, which is about a 22% turnout.

5:15 p.m. As of 9:45 a.m. Breckenridge Town Hall has received about 28% of the 3,569 ballots sent to registered voters. Here’s a look at some of the candidates and how they view community issues.

5 p.m. There’s still two hours left to vote in Summit County’s municipal election today. Ballots must be received by the town clerk’s office at each town by 7 p.m. Ballots can be dropped off at each communities’ town hall.

