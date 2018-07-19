Local author, adventurer featured at Next Page in Frisco
July 19, 2018
Local author and adventurer Jane Parnell will be talking about her journey to recovery through mountaineering in the Rocky Mountains and becoming the first woman to climb the 100 highest peaks of Colorado. Parnell will be at Next Page Books and Nosh on July 20 from 5–7 p.m. Come check out her book "Off Trail: Finding My Way Home in the Colorado Rockies." To learn more about the event and see other upcoming events, visit NextPageBooks.com.
