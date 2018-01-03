Local businesses collect food for FIRC
January 3, 2018
Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties recently held a fundraiser for the Family and Intercultural Resource Center food drive and benefit.
Reporting the results of its fundraisier, Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties is describing the event as "a huge success."
Giving credit to the "generosity of neighbors and friends," the newly renovated branch of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties in Frisco put together more than 30 bags of food for those in the community who need it the most, according to a news release.
The release says none of this would have been possible without help from local businesses, such as Greco's, Abby's Coffee, Tavern West, Rio Grande, Next Page, Silverheels, Bagalis, Bread+Salt, Ollies and the Frisco Nordic Center.
Additionally, the night featured a number of door prizes, and Michelle Lyman won a 2018 Season Ski pass.
"It's really a win-win situation," said Stuart Huster, broker-owner of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, in a prepared statement. "When you bring local businesses together to support our neighbors throughout Summit County, and have a great time doing it, nothing but good can happen. We are very pleased with the amount of donations we've raised for FIRC and hope to continue this fundraiser for years to come."
FIRC has been serving Summit County since 1993 by supporting working families through parenting education, emergency assistance and community support, a food bank, cultural integration and an affordable thrift store, according to the release.
