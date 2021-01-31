Local Girl Scout troops starting to sell cookies in Summit County

Pallets stacked with 20,000 cookies, half the initial order placed by Summit County troops last year, are unloaded by local Girl Scouts. Girl Scout Cookies will be available locally on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Photo from Lexi Vaille

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is still on in 2021.

According to Lexi Vaille from Troop 53821, local Girl Scouts will start sales Sunday, Jan. 31, though their presence won’t be as robust as it has been in years past.

“The two biggest differences this year are that there are very limited booth sales and no door-to-door sales,” said Vaille via email. “For example, we will not be selling at City Market, only Walmart and Dunkin’ Donuts on the weekends.”

Vaille said the initial cookie order for the area is down 50% this year, so there will be fewer cookies available.

The Girl Scouts will also be offering online ordering at GirlScoutsOfColorado.org/cookies starting on Monday, Feb. 1, and some Colorado locations will be offering contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a collaboration with Grubhub starting Feb. 12, according to a press release from the Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-Dos, and Lemon-Ups cost $4 per package, while packages of the S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies cost $5. This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program ends on March 7.