Local Head Start child care facilities to receive over $14,000

On Thursday, Rep. Joe Neguse’s office announced that Summit County Head Start child care facilities would receive more than $14,000 in federal funds.

In December 2020, Neguse and New York Rep. John Katko introduced the Jump Start for Head Start Act that “would address the estimated funding shortfall for Head Start grantees and would appropriate funds directly to Head Start programs based on enrollment ratio,” according to Neguse’s website .

In addition to the $14,747 coming to Summit County centers, $22,272 will be going to facilities in nearby Eagle County .

According to the news release, the National Head Start Association estimated operational costs for the program increased by up to 20% in 2020 as individual programs adapted and responded to the pandemic. Neguse said the funding would help address those issues.

“While many child care centers and Head Start programs have remained open throughout the pandemic, they lack the resources necessary to provide adequate protection and cleaning,” he said. “These federal funds will support our kids and parents and help keep our child care workers safe.”

Local Head Start facilities include Lake Dillon Preschool and Early Learning Center, Dillon Valley Elementary, Carriage House and Summit County Preschool, among others.