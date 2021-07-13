Local health organization to host a fall prevention educational event
On Friday, July 16, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and ThinkFirst are hosting a fall prevention training.
The event is for individuals who have concerns about falling and who want to prevent falls in the future. Lasting just over three hours, the event is set to begin at 9 a.m. Topics discussed will include home safety, safety in the community, talking with your physician, nutrition, the significance of exercise, vision and medications.
The event will feature the following speakers: Della Crone, physical therapist and director of physical therapy at St. Anthony’s; nurse Holly Adnan who works in trauma services at St. Anthony’s; and Dr. Jessica Hegewald, who is an optometrist at Blue River Vision. The event will also feature a pharmacist from St. Anthony’s.
The event will be held at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in the Fremont room, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. To register, contact Holly Adnan at hollyadnan@centura.org or 970-668-7170. The event is free to attend.
