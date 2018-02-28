Local individuals and organizations honored at Green Scene Awards for conservation efforts

The High Country Conservation Center (HC3) awarded the annual Green Scene Awards at its 29th annual Tim McClure Benefit this past Friday, Feb. 23. According to a HC3 press release, the Green Scene Awards "were endowed upon the individuals and businesses in our community who strive to create awareness and cultivate solutions for a cleaner Summit County" and the recipients were hailed as "examples of real-world environmental champions right here in our own backyard."

The winners were:

Beth Groundwater who was awarded the 'Julia Butterfly Hill Individual Achievement Award' by pushing the town of Breckenridge to adopt goals of switching to 100 percent renewable energy in the future, as well as getting the town to work with Xcel Energy to bring the goal closer to reality.

Ray Tyburski was awarded the 'Organic Fertilizer Volunteer Award' for his volunteer efforts in helping HC3 manage its finances.

Patti Bowers was awarded the 'Essential Earthy Educator Award' for her efforts in promoting sustainability among her students at Frisco Elementary.

Adam Thomas, a freshman at Summit High School, was awarded the 'Lisa Simpson Youth Award' for his efforts promoting proper recycling and sorting at his school as well as his enthusiastic participation in environmental clubs and conservation causes.

Whitney Horner & Zuleyma Arias of the Summit County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program were awarded the 'Greener Summit Business Award' for their efforts to develop the Grow to Share food donation program.

HC3 executive director Jen Schenk said she was grateful for the efforts of the award winners and nominees for their efforts to make Summit cleaner and greener. "It's great to see how so many of us care about the mountains and the environment in Summit," she said.

"We are extremely pleased to have local community members who do take pride in making our environment more sustainable, and working with HC3 to make these actions come to fruition," said HC3 spokesman Barry Rubenstein.