Local towns asks residents to participate in spring cleaning
In preparation for summer, the towns of Blue River, Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Dillon and Frisco are asking residents to volunteer for the county’s annual town cleanup.
From May 15-23, residents are encouraged to choose an area near their homes to pick up trash. Trash bags and other supplies can be picked up at the following locations: Blue River Town Hall, Breckenridge Public Works, Frisco Town Hall, Dillon Town Hall, Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea, and Silverthorne Recreation Center.
Once finished, residents are encouraged to post a photo on social media for a chance to win a gift card to a local business. The following accounts and hashtags will be used:
- Blue River: Tag @blueriver64 and use #bluerivercleanup
- Breckenridge: Tag @townofbreckgov and use #breckcleanup
- Dillon: Tag @dilloncolorado and use #dilloncleanup
- Frisco: Tag @friscoco and use #friscocleanup
- Silverthorne: Tag @silverthornecolorado and use #silverthornecleanup
