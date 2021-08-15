Logging in Indiana Creek area begins Monday
The U.S. Forest Service will begin logging and road work Monday, Aug. 16, southeast of Breckenridge to improve conditions for the town’s drinking water supply.
About 170 acres of forest will be harvested in the Indiana Creek area above Goose Pasture Tarn to reduce hazardous fuels for wildfires. Indiana Creek Road will also be realigned uphill and out of the creek bed to reduce sedimentation.
Logging trucks could impact traffic during the project on Indiana Creek Road, Boreas Pass Road and Colorado Highway 9 between Breckenridge and Kremmling. Community members can also expect temporary road and trail closures during the road construction and logging operations.
