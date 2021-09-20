Longevity Project event moved online

Kevin Hines speaks at Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Since his suicide attempt in 2000, Hines has traveled the country to speak about his experience with mental health. He’ll speak Tuesday, Sept. 21, as part of the Summit Daily News’ annual Longevity Project.

Kevin Hines/Courtesy photo

The Longevity Project event with speaker Kevin Hines will be virtual after Hines tested positive for COVID-19.

Hines is a suicide attempt survivor and mental health advocate who will share his story of survival with Summit Daily News readers following a four-week reporting project on mental health in Summit County.

The talk will be preceded by a discussion about mental health with Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Building Hope Summit County Executive Director Jen McAtamney, parent Heather Gard and Centura Health behavioral health director Doug Muir.

The event is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Register for the free event at SummitDaily.com/longevity. Those who register will get a link to attend the event online. Those who purchased a ticket to attend the event in person can request a refund or donate the purchase price to help offset the cost of the event.

Pick up an event program in the Summit Daily lobby, 331 W. Main St., Frisco.