Longevity Project event moved online
The Longevity Project event with speaker Kevin Hines will be virtual after Hines tested positive for COVID-19.
Hines is a suicide attempt survivor and mental health advocate who will share his story of survival with Summit Daily News readers following a four-week reporting project on mental health in Summit County.
The talk will be preceded by a discussion about mental health with Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Building Hope Summit County Executive Director Jen McAtamney, parent Heather Gard and Centura Health behavioral health director Doug Muir.
The event is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Register for the free event at SummitDaily.com/longevity. Those who register will get a link to attend the event online. Those who purchased a ticket to attend the event in person can request a refund or donate the purchase price to help offset the cost of the event.
Pick up an event program in the Summit Daily lobby, 331 W. Main St., Frisco.
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.