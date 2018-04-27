Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church will install Rev. Liliana Stahlberg as Pastor at a ceremony on Sunday, April 29.
April 27, 2018
Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church will formally install Rev. Liliana Stahlberg as pastor on Sunday. Rev. Stahlberg's installation as pastor is the result of an overwhelming congregational affirmation several weeks ago.
Rocky Mountain Synod Bishop Jim Gonia will conduct the installation ceremony at 3 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by a potluck dinner, and members of the Summit County community are encouraged to attend.
Prior to serving as redevelopment pastor at Lord of the Mountains since December of last year, Rev. Stahlberg served as pastor of Highlands Lutheran Church beginning in 2009.
For more information, contact Henry A. Rissier at 970-389-8686.
