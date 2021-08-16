Lottery for Phase 5 of Smith Ranch set for this week

The lottery for Phase 5 of Smith Ranch will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Silverthorne Town Hall. Folks can attend in person or watch via a Facebook livestream.

Phase 5 includes 40 deed-restricted, for-sale units: 10 two-bedroom townhomes, 10 three-bedroom townhomes, 10 three-bedroom duplexes, seven three-bedroom single-family homes and three four-bedroom single-family homes. Units cost between $336,126 and $590,655 depending on unit size, type and the buyer’s income.

Silverthorne Planning Manager Lina Lesmes said at the Aug. 11 Silverthorne Town Council meeting that there are 124 applications for this phase of the lottery.