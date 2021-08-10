Loveland Pass reopens following safety closure
Update at 2:19 p.m. The safety closure at U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass has been lifted, according to CDOT. The road is now open in both directions.
Original story: U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions on Loveland Pass due to safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
Hazmat vehicles will be able to use the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels at the top of every hour or as traffic allows, according to CDOT.
