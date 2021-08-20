Loveland Pass to be closed Saturday during bike race

U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, during the Triple Bypass bicycle event.

Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will be escorted over the pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Triple Bypass takes riders 120 miles from Evergreen to Avon over three mountain passes, including Juniper, Loveland and Vail.