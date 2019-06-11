Lululemon store opens in downtown Breckenridge

Manager Sarah Streich works in the men’s clothing section at the new Lululemon store in Breckenridge. The store carries men’s and women’s apparel.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

A new Lululemon store opened Friday in Breckenridge. The store is described as seasonal, but a manager there explained they have a one-year lease and will be open year-round.

If the store does well, she added, they hope to stay in downtown Breckenridge for the long term.

The store carries men’s and women’s athletic apparel from the Canadian brand Lululemon, including items for yoga, running, CrossFit, hiking, biking and much more. The store also has a line that covers office, travel and commuters’ attire, giving it a little something for everyone.

The store can be found at 505 S. Main St., Suite A2, inside Main Street Station, and it’s open seven days a week. For more information, call 970-453-3976, email breckenridge-store@lululemon.com or follow the Lululemon Breckenridge Seasonal store on Facebook.