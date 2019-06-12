Luxury home community in Breckenridge enters final phase of construction
The Shores at Breckenridge, a community of luxury homes surrounded by open space along the Blue River, has begun construction on its final phase of three single-family homes, according to the developer.
The Shores is a 10-acre resort community built through a partnership of Meriwether Companies in Boulder and Pathfinder Partners in San Diego. The new homes are scheduled for completion in February 2020, and the development team said it has seen “strong” sales with three homes going under contract in May and only six more available for purchase.
Overall, The Shores features 56 detached and paired residences. Meriwether and Pathfinder bought 20 lots, each entitled for two 2,500-square-foot duplexes, and began construction in 2014. Developers then got the OK to build single-family homes on the property in 2016.
For more information, go to ShoresBreckenridge.com.
