Maggie Murray announces run for Summit County Treasurer

Keystone resident Margaret "Maggie" Murray announced her candidacy for Summit County Treasurer and Public Trustee in front of friends and supporters at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Murray promised to serve Summit County with her "head and heart" based on her 14 years of finance and accounting experience in the private and nonprofit sectors and her leadership in the community, currently serving on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Colorado and having been a Girl Scout herself for 28 years.

Murray is a 12-year resident of Summit County. Since 2016, she has served as director of finance for the nonprofit Keystone Science School, a STEM-focused outdoor education center that serves 7,000 students a year. The position oversees banking, budgeting, financial analysis, auditing, payroll and other accounting functions for the organization and its $3 million budget. She also helps guide strategy decisions and organizational policy at the school.

"At Keystone Science School, an organization I'm so proud to have in our community, our mission is to make sure kids develop critical thinking and curiosity," Murray said. "I love being that nerd with a spreadsheet that gets to help accomplish that mission behind the scenes, that's my passion."

Previously, Murray spent 10 years working at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area as accounting manager, senior financial analyst and auditor. Before moving to Summit County in 2006, Murray had a career in investment at Morgan Stanley in Boston, specializing in financial planning for entrepreneurs on a team that managed $130 million. She was a registered securities trader with Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

Raised in the small town of Medfield, Massachusetts, Murray said she learned the importance of civic engagement in tight-knit communities when her parents brought her to attend town meetings at the high school gym. "That democratic process, everybody getting together, talking with their neighbors, figuring things out, has had this real impact on my life. I feel strongly that local government can accomplish for people in their lives."

Murray is passionate about being a life-long Girl Scout, and is a recipient of the organization's highest honor, the Gold Award.

"The Girl Scouts mission is 'building girls with courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place,'" Murray said, "and that's become my personal mission statement, to make the world a better place."

In Summit, Murray is best known as the 'person who runs the cookie sale.' She has overseen the sale of 35,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies in Summit alone, bringing in about $140,000 for the organization. As a director on the board, Murray has been involved in decision making with a finance focus.

As a fresh face to politics, Murray believes her experience in the private and nonprofit worlds will be key to managing the office of Treasurer.

"I believe by having that broad base, I can bring that business experience to the office and put it into use, such as looking for and remedying inefficiencies, or utilizing my knowledge of private sector technology."

"I feel the attention you bring to your work matters, especially with an office that is so statutorily regulated. If you come to that office to help people, to make sure that local government can make a difference in people's lives."

Murray will be competing against Deputy Treasurer Ryne Scholl for the Democratic candidacy when primary elections take place on June 26, with the General Election on Nov. 6.