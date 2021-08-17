Main Library in Frisco to undergo renovations beginning in September

The Summit County Main Library in Frisco is closing Sunday, Aug. 22, in preparation for renovations that will include expanded children and teen reading areas as well as additional space for working remotely, studying and reading.

According to a news release from the county, renovations for the library will begin in September and continue through 2022. The release did not state when the renovations were expected to be completed, but it did note that a temporary satellite library location will be set up in the Buffalo Mountain Room in the County Commons in the meantime. This temporary location will open Sept. 7.

The Main Library already operates out of the County Commons, and part of the renovations will include a new entrance leading directly into the library. Once the location closes Aug. 22, patrons can still get their on-hold materials by calling 970-668-4138, but all other services will be suspended.

The new satellite location will offer services like 15-minute computer sessions with printing, picking up holds, book returns, outdoor storytime, new books for all ages and more. Patrons can also still access the North Branch Library in Silverthorne and the South Branch Library in Breckenridge.

The project is part of the community’s Library Foundation Capital Campaign. For more information on the project, visit SummitLibraryExpansion.com .