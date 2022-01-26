Main Library in Frisco will be closed in February

A rendering of the proposed new entrance to the Summit County Main Library in Frisco, which is part of the Summit County Library building project, is shown. The branch will officially reopen in March.

Courtesy rendering

The temporary location of the Summit County Main Library in Frisco will close in February so staff can prepare the newly renovated space for its grand opening in March.

Starting Monday, Jan. 31, the temporary location inside the Buffalo Mountain room inside the County Commons will be closed, though materials on hold can still be picked up throughout the month by calling 970-668-4138. Staff will check out materials for patrons and bring them to a table inside the entrance of the County Commons.

Masks are required to enter the building. All other library services, including computer use and printing, will be suspended for the month.

According to a news release from the county , the permanent location is wrapping up about five months of construction to complete the branch’s renovations. During this next month, staff will unpack the collection and prepare the new space.

Once the location reopens, it’ll feature services like a new entrance leading directly into the library; expanded children, teen reading and creative areas; additional private spaces for working remotely, studying and reading; and a library programming room.

Other branches, such as the North Branch Library in Silverthorne and the South Branch Library in Breckenridge, will continue to operate as normal during the closure.