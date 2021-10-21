Main Street Station Breckenridge commercial real estate space sold for $16.75 million

Store manager Emily Witt and Main Street Station Managing Partner Jack Wolfe pose for a photo outside Lululemon when the store opened in June 2019. The store is located in Main Street Station, which just sold to Southern Oak Capital for $16.75 million.

Courtesy photo

The shopping center that houses Lululemon, BoLD Restaurant and Bar and TGR Breckenridge just sold for $16.75 million to Alabama-based Southern Oak Capital.

According to a news release , the commercial real estate property was fully leased at the time of the sale. The property is a 34,652-square-foot space at the base of Peak 9 in Breckenridge. The sale was led by JLL Capital Markets.

The commercial real estate property’s website reports the following businesses are tenants of the space: Trolley Crepes Breck, Faith & Flair, Continental Divide Winery, Bhava Yoga, Christy Sports, Crystal Joys, The Cheese Shop of Breckenridge, Edward Jones, Lolo Juice, Buffalo Mountain Apparel Co., Digitiqe Breckenridge, Quandary Grille, Folcland, Mountain Time Escape Rooms, Howard Head Sports Medicine, the Barrel Room at Continental Divide and Coffee Depot.