Many second-home owners are not eligible to get vaccinated in Summit County

Summit County residents 70 and older now can make an appointment to get the new COVID-19 vaccination, but many second-home owners in the area are not eligible.

Summit County spokesperson Julie Sutor said that is because the county’s vaccine allocation is based on its year-round population.

Individuals can receive vaccines only in their primary place of residence, meaning many second-home owners in Summit County won’t be able to get one here.

The county estimates there are about 37,000 second-home owners in Summit, of which only about 10,000 have a Summit County mailing address and will be eligible to receive vaccinations locally.

Residents must show a photo ID as proof of residency when arriving for a scheduled vaccination appointment.