Mayors call on Congress to pass legislation supporting local climate action

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula was one of 146 mayors to sign a letter to congressional leadership calling for an infrastructure and economic recovery package that supports work to “address climate change, create economic opportunity and confront environmental injustice.”

The letter was written by a group called Climate Mayors, a network of mayors who aim to demonstrate climate leadership through actions in their communities.

The letter lays out the mayors’ priorities for federal legislation, urging congressional leaders to:

Prioritize expanding programs where funds flow directly from the federal government to cities

Prioritize local government-led processes for federal funds that flow to states to improve inclusivity and accountability

Ensure federal programs and funding prioritize disadvantaged communities, and allow sufficient administrative and implementation flexibility to meet local needs

Ensure federal spending is accompanied by workforce standards that prioritize job quality and equitable access to well-paying careers

“As members of Climate Mayors, we are committed to working with you on an equitable and sustainable recovery that centers the needs of the most disadvantaged communities, creates good jobs and builds stronger communities today,” the letter reads.