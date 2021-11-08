McCluskie launches reelection campaign for 2022

State Rep. Julie McCluskie announced she is running for reelection to the Colorado House of Representatives in the November 2022 election.

McCluskie was first elected in 2018 and currently represents House District 61, which includes Delta, Gunnison, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties. If the current redistricting map is approved, the proposed new House District 13 will include Chaffee, Grand, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties.

In her time in the Legislature, McCluskie has served on the education, rural affairs, appropriations, wildfire matters and early childhood and school readiness committees. She will serve as chair of the joint budget committee for the 2022 session and is currently chair of the legislative interim committee on school finance.