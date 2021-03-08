Medequip Orthotics opens in Avon, bringing service to Summit County

Drew Meyer of Medequip Orthotics & Prosthetics scans a patient for an Ankle Foot Orthosis using 3D scanning technology.

Photo from Medequip Orthotics & Prosthetics

Medequip recently announced the addition of Medequip Orthotics & Prosthetics at its Avon location, which will bring full-time orthotic and prosthetic services to Eagle and Summit counties. Medequip provides specialized orthotics and prosthetics care.

The Medequip Avon office includes private patient examination rooms, scanning and customization software for 3D printing, gait analysis and an orthotics and prosthetics lab. Mobile service is offered to patients with limited mobility. The Avon Medequip office is at 40928 U.S. Highway 6, Suite 2D, and can be reached at 970-476-7701.