Meet the mayor for a mug of coffee at the B&B Trailhead
July 12, 2018
People are invited to join Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula this morning, along with other members of town council and town manager Rick Holman, for an informal gathering to talk one-on-one about town issues and happenings.
The coffee talk is part of a regular series of these kinds of meetings and will be held over iced coffee and donuts at the B&B Trailhead.
The talk begins at 8 a.m. and will be followed by a mountain bike ride with the mayor one hour later.
The B&B Trailhead is one-half mile beyond the east end of the Wellington Neighborhood, off French Gulch Road. For questions, call 970-547-3166.
Trending In: Local
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations brings home more Gold than ever before
- Open house for Highway 9 and Fourth Street Crossing in Silverthorne on Thursday
- Town-sponsored contest seeks most creative uses of reusable Breckenridge bags
- Updates on wildfires raging across Colorado
- Gary Rodgers stepping down as president and general manager of Copper Mountain Resort
Trending Sitewide
- Hunt begins for poachers who shot, killed two mountain goats on Quandary Peak
- Illegal fires ignite massive blazes, spur multiple arrests
- Hiker missing overnight rescued on Buffalo Mountain in Silverthorne
- Sorry Ironman, Breck Epic will stay ‘true,’ founder says
- Ironman’s efforts to buy Breck Epic mountain bike race fail