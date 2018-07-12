 Meet the mayor for a mug of coffee at the B&B Trailhead | SummitDaily.com

Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com

People are invited to join Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula this morning, along with other members of town council and town manager Rick Holman, for an informal gathering to talk one-on-one about town issues and happenings.

The coffee talk is part of a regular series of these kinds of meetings and will be held over iced coffee and donuts at the B&B Trailhead.

The talk begins at 8 a.m. and will be followed by a mountain bike ride with the mayor one hour later.

The B&B Trailhead is one-half mile beyond the east end of the Wellington Neighborhood, off French Gulch Road. For questions, call 970-547-3166.