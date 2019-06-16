Meeting in Breckenridge on June 25 to cover sign language interpreting services

Colorado Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deafblind will host an informational meeting from 9-10 a.m. June 25 at Breckenridge Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road.

The Americans with Disabilities Act mandates that individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or deafblind have access to effective communication.

With this in mind, representatives of the Colorado Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deafblind will conduct an informational meeting for the Rural Interpreting Services Project in Breckenridge.

The project is a new undertaking aimed at providing free sign-language interpreting services for deaf, hard of hearing and deaf blind customers in rural and resort areas.

For more about the Rural Interpreting Services Project, go to ColoRISP.com.