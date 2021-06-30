Melody Market reopens in Heeney

Justin Odryna and his girlfriend, Anna Marie Smith, stand outside Melody Market in Heeney. The store is reopening Friday, July 2, and will offer stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals starting at $90 per day.

Photo from Justin Odryna

The convenience store near the Melody Lodge Cabins is back open for business this coming weekend under new ownership.

The store, now owned by Justin Odryna, is at 1534 Heeney Road in Heeney and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Thursdays. Odryna is rebranding the store as Melody Market.

In addition to offering firewood, some camping supplies, snacks and drinks, the new store will also sell crystals that Odryna has found all over the state as well as handmade jewelry and some of his woodworking art. Eventually, the store will also sell ice.

The store offers stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals starting at $90 per day. The closest body of water to the shop is the Blue River and Green Mountain Reservoir but Odryna said visitors can also take their rentals up to Cataract Lake, which is about 10 minutes from the shop, or even all the way to Dillon Reservoir.

“I’m giving people plenty of time to get a real adventure in,” Odryna said.

Odryna said the shop also has gear to strap the paddleboards or kayaks to cars, even those without racks on the roof.

The store is opening Friday, July 2, just in time for the holiday weekend. At that time, the store’s website will be up and running at GreenMountainPaddlesports.com.