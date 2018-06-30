Memorial service to be held Tuesday for fallen Flight For Life pilot Patrick Mahany

On July 3, 2015, Flight For Life helicopter pilot Patrick Mahany Jr. was tragically killed in Frisco when the helicopter he was piloting had a mechanical failure and crashed into a parking lot next to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. Mahany was 64.

On Tuesday, July 3, St. Anthony will remember Mahany on the third anniversary of his passing with a memorial ceremony at a park on the hospital campus named in his honor, the Flight For Life Mahany Heroes Park. The memorial will be a time to pause and remember Mahany, as well wish the continued recovery for crew members Dave Repsher and Matt Bowe, who were also seriously injured in the crash.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the hospital park, located at 340 Peak One Drive in Frisco.