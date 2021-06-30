Mental health studio opens in Frisco

Stephanie Pinsler enters Namasport in Frisco. Pinsler opened the mental health studio in June.

Photo from Stephanie Pinsler

Last year created an uptick in a need for mental health resources, and one local studio is hoping to bridge the gap by destigmatizing care. Dubbed Namasport, the studio is a one-stop shop for services like talk therapy, yoga, Pilates, meditation and more.

Though Namasport is new to Summit County, it’s not a new concept. Owner and founder Stephanie Pinsler launched the brand 10 years ago while living in Chicago. The brand never had a physical location, but Pinsler said the company was active and focused on group events where she’d visit sports teams and corporate offices or host events in local parks.

The studio in Frisco will have more of an individualized approach, Pinsler said.

“I’ve got this idea to kind of have it be this one-stop shop for you to kind of charge yourself,” Pinsler said. “… Where you can talk it out and go through any therapeutic modalities, any psychological implementation, theories, that one-on-one work — then doing something physical.”

The studio is not meant to be a fitness studio but rather a place where mental health care is more well-rounded. For example, Pinsler said clients can spend 30 minutes in counseling and then spend 30 minutes in one-on-one yoga or Pilates.

Though Pinsler launched the brand in Chicago, she was ready to move back to Summit County, where she spent many summers and winters in her youth, and launch a physical location in Frisco.

“The idea is to really create this here and build this and create this national brand of this mental health … space,” Pinsler said.

Pinsler, who now lives in Frisco full time, opened the studio near Main Street at 110 Second Ave. in Suite 202.

Most sessions, especially for clinical counseling and sports psychology consulting, are by appointment only. For other classes, Pinsler said she plans to have a sign-up system in place. She said she eventually hopes to offer opportunities for drop-in classes as well as host classes in the studio’s outdoor area.

The studio is small with only about 500 square feet of space broken up into various rooms. One room is dedicated to clinical counseling and another is dedicated to reform Pilates. There’s also a larger space that will be used for yoga and meditation that can hold classes of 10 people. The outdoor deck area can hold larger classes of about 30 people.

Joining Pinsler at Namasport is Kat Carter, who will be teaching movement and meditation classes. Carter, who has been a Summit County resident for five years, says she’s looking forward to what Namasport is adding to the community.

“I’m excited to offer more in-person group meditation and movement opportunities in Summit County,” she said. “I think it’s important to keep providing as many resources as possible for mental health.

According to Namasport’s website, both counseling and sports psychology consulting begin at $150 per session and insurance is accepted. Group meditation sessions begin at $30, yoga classes cost $25 (or $125 for a private session) and groups and events range from $30 to $50. A private Pilates session costs $150.

Pinsler said she’s working with Building Hope Summit County, which plans to list Namasport as a local mental health resource. She also added that she accepts a sliding scale fee.

The studio is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about classes, prices and hours, visit the studio’s website at Namasport.com .