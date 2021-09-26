Michael Wurzel to speak on local National Drive Electric Week panel

Earlier this year, the High Country Conservation Center debuted an electric vehicle readiness plan to help curb transportation impacts on Summit County and the surrounding region. Its work is getting the attention of other organizations.

In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, GoEV City and County is hosting a virtual panel where Summit County Sustainability Coordinator Michael Wurzel will speak about the county’s electric vehicle readiness plan. The county committed to a 100% electric or zero-emission vehicle goal, and other communities that have done the same will have representatives speak on the panel, too.

The event is at noon Monday, Sept. 27. In addition to Wurzel, other panelists include Matt Lehrnam, energy strategy coordinator for Boulder; Mike Salisbury, transportation energy lead for Denver; Amanda Mansfield, transportation planner for Fort Collins; and Theresa Worhsam, sustainability manager for Golden.

According to a news release, each municipality will highlight a program that accelerates the transition to pollution-free transportation like electric-powered car share in under-resourced communities, electric vehicle requirements in future building infrastructure and bi-directional charging at a recreation center that can cut energy costs.

For more information on the event, visit DriveElectricWeek.org and enter a local zipcode.