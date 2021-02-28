Michael Yearout Photography wins Best of Houzz award

Michael Yearout Photography, a Breckenridge studio specializing in commercial images for rental properties and the hospitality industry, was given a Best of Houzz award for customer service this year.

According to a news release, this is the sixth time Yearout has won one of the site’s awards. The awards are given out annually by Houzz, a company that connects homeowners with design and renovation professionals. The customer service award is based on client reviews and each company’s overall rating on Houzz.com.