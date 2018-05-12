Mike Mason of Delta County announces Republican candidacy for House District 61

Republican Mike Mason of Delta County is the Republican candidate for House District 61. Mason will be facing off against Democrat Julie McCluskie in November.

Mason, a Navy veteran and 49-year Colorado resident, is a retired former aviation technician and land developer. He has run for office three times in the past as county commissioner and for the school board. A proud Trump supporter, Mason believes in limited government, competition in education via parental choice and vouchers, lower taxes and less regulation. Mason also believes in local energy independendence, energy diversification for both renewable and fossil fuels, as well as protecting water rights from the federal government. Mason believes strongly in implementing a "right to farm law" which shields farmers from predatory lawsuits. "I oppose public funding of Planned Parenthood and abortion," Mason added in a press release. Mason also believes that teachers should be trained and armed to help protect students in our schools.

"I believe everyone has an unalienable right to defend themselves, their family and loved one and their property."

Mike Mason can be contacted at masonranchm@gmail.com