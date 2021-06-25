Mind Springs Health hires new program director, promotes program coordinator
Mind Springs Health recently announced that it hired Becky Heldt as its new program director and that it promoted Marshall “Alex” Kowal to program coordinator.
According to a news release, Heldt “brings a broad background to the position” and has held numerous senior management positions within the behavioral health field in Wisconsin. She recently relocated to Summit County to work in Mind Springs’ Frisco office.
Kowal is also starting in a new role after working in the organization as an outpatient clinician. According to the release, Kowal joined Mind Springs in 2019 and has 12 years of experience in the mental health care industry.
