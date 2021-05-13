Mind Springs Health wins national award

Mind Springs Health, a Colorado-based mental health care provider, recently won an Innovation at Work Award presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

The council, which is based in Washington, D.C., drives social and policy change in regard to mental health. Each year, it presents two recipients with its prestigious Innovation at Work Award, which recognizes organizations and groups “that made outstanding contributions to help people recover from mental illness and substance use disorders over the past year,” according to a news release.

Mind Springs has many locations in western Colorado, including one in Frisco. According to the organization’s website, it offers outpatient counseling and services.

The release said the award holds even greater significance than usual due to the increase in mental health services needed since the pandemic began.