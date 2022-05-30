Moose tramples trail runner in Breckenridge

A juvenile moose is spotted in Breckenridge on the morning of Jan. 10.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a female moose trampled a woman in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 26.

Jacob Kay, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release that the woman was running on the Campion Trail around 9:15 a.m. and was focused on her feet when she crossed paths with the moose. The moose had its calf with her, so it is likely that the animal felt threatened by the runner.

“When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her,” Kay said.

The woman was able to hike out and drive herself home, where she called Parks and Wildlife officers to report the incident. A trail closure for the Campion Trail (Forest Service Trail #9021) has been put in place through Wednesday, June 1. Wildlife officers will continue to assess the area over the weekend and are hopeful the trail will reopen next week.

Moose are more likely to live in areas located near water with an abundance of willows, which is their primary food source. Parks and Wildlife officials are encouraging the public to be aware of their surroundings when recreating outdoors. That is especially true when the are with pets such as dogs, Kay said — moose react to dogs the same way they would react to a predator in the wild, which typically means standing their ground and acting defensive.

“If you encounter a moose, give it space and time to move,” the Parks and Wildlife release continued. “Do not attempt to haze the moose out of the way. Not only is it dangerous, but this is also considered harassment and is illegal. If a moose has laid-back ears, pawing the ground, licks its snout, or changes its direction to face you, you’re too close and need to back away.”