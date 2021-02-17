Moratorium on foreclosures extended through June 30

The federal moratorium on single-family foreclosures has been extended through June 30, according to a news release from Summit County Public Trustee and Treasurer Ryne Scholl.

The moratorium allows homeowners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to request a forbearance, or agreement between the lender and borrower to delay a foreclosure, through June 30. It also allows people who requested a forbearance before June 30 to request up to two extensions of up to three months each.

In the release, Scholl said he encourages Summit County property owners to contact their mortgage companies to see what options are best for them.