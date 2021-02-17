Moratorium on foreclosures extended through June 30
The federal moratorium on single-family foreclosures has been extended through June 30, according to a news release from Summit County Public Trustee and Treasurer Ryne Scholl.
The moratorium allows homeowners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to request a forbearance, or agreement between the lender and borrower to delay a foreclosure, through June 30. It also allows people who requested a forbearance before June 30 to request up to two extensions of up to three months each.
In the release, Scholl said he encourages Summit County property owners to contact their mortgage companies to see what options are best for them.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.