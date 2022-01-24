More Summit students earn honors from fall 2021 semester at college

Students from Summit County continued to be honored with dean’s and president’s list recognition in their university studies.

Jeremy Vaille of Dillon made the dean’s list at Colorado School of Mines. To be placed on the dean’s list, students must have a GPA above 3.5 in addition to other requirements.

Alexis Vaille of Dillon made the freshman dean’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming. In order to do so, freshmen need to earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

Geoffrey Johnson of Breckenridge made the dean’s list in Mercer University’s College of Nursing. In order to do so, students must meet a GPA requirement specific to each of the university’s colleges or schools.

Sarah Lorch and Emmet Sproul of Breckenridge, Gray Wasson of Dillon and Sophia Fondl of Frisco made the president’s list at Montana State University. These students all received a perfect 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester.

Shannon O’Brien of Breckenridge, Finn Miles of Dillon and Hunter Giacone of Frisco made the dean’s list at Montana State. In order to do so, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.