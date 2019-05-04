More than 1,000 graduate from Colorado Mountain College in spring commencement

Graduation Dr. Justin Pollack, associate professor of life sciences, health, and wellness at Colorado Mountain College, speaks to graduating CMC Breckenridge and Dillon students at the Keystone Conference Center in Keystone, Friday May 3.

Charles Engelbert

Colorado Mountain College celebrated the graduation of over 1,000 of its students last week at 10 different commencement ceremonies across the CMC district, including one for CMC Breckenridge and Dillon at the Keystone Conference Center this past Friday, where over a hundred students received degrees and certificates.

The graduation speaker was Dr. Justin Pollack, associate professor of life sciences, health and wellness at Colorado Mountain College.

Nancy Higuera Merino was one of the local students to receive an Associate of Arts degree. Merino plans to go on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colorado State University, with ambitions of going to law school and working in criminal justice.

“It’s great that it was such an affordable option,” Higuera said of CMC’s program leading to an Associate of Arts degree. “I’m not in debt, I’m not broke and I have a great education under my belt.”