Mother-son duo takes over Silverthorne funeral home

While the sign has not yet changed, Colorado Funeral Homes now operates the former Kent-Bailey Funeral Home in Silverthorne, pictured here on Monday, March 8.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

The former Kent-Bailey Funeral Home in Silverthorne is now managed by T.J. Garcia and his mother, Rose Abeyta, of Colorado Funeral Homes .

Colorado Funeral Homes, which has locations in Leadville and Denver, took over management of the Silverthorne business at 561 Blue River Parkway on Jan. 1, prior to the arrest of former owner Shannon Kent and his wife, Staci Kent, for attempted tampering with a deceased human body.

Garcia said his goal is for Colorado Funeral Homes to be a “new face” for customers in Summit County.

“We knew there was a need … for better ethics, better business morale to treat the families and the citizens of Summit County and to fill that void,” Garcia said. “(We’re) really just building a new bridge from what has happened … to ensure that we’re performing at a high caliber level for the families and the deceased that we’re taking care of.”

Garcia said the business is family owned and operated. Garcia and Abeyta work as the funeral directors, and Garcia’s niece Alexis Wright works as the funeral assistant. Colorado Funeral Homes offers funeral, memorial, burial and cremation services. Garcia said the cremation process is done in Denver.

The funeral home was closed for about two months before Colorado Funeral Homes took it over, Garcia said. Once up and running, he said the home has held funeral services at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Silverthorne and other local facilities. Because the Silverthorne location is the only funeral home in the county, Garcia said Summit residents had to travel to funeral homes in Leadville or Denver during the closure. Garcia said he wants Summit County residents to be able to stay closer to home for funeral services going forward.

Abeyta said she and Garcia are “here to serve” and that she is honored to work alongside her son. While Garcia has worked in the funeral service industry for 14 years, Abeyta said she is newer to the business. She said she feels the industry is a good calling for her personality and described herself as compassionate and loving.

“When a family turns to a funeral home, they’re placing a tremendous amount of trust and expecting that you will provide compassionate care for their loved one — carrying out their wishes and handling all their details during an emotional, vulnerable time,” Abeyta said. “We want to establish a relationship and trust between our funeral home and the community.”

While the arrest of the Kents likely left many in the community unsure about the business, Abeyta said her goal is for families who visit the Silverthorne funeral home to receive high-quality, professional service.

The Silverthorne location is open daily by appointment due to COVID-19 precautions. However, Garcia said the home is available 24/7 via phone at 970-446-7885.