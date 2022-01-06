Mount Golian Grill to make its debut in Breckenridge in the spring

The building that will soon house Mount Golian Grill sports a fresh coat of paint on Christmas Day in 2021. Behind the new restaurant is a Nebraska-based family, two members of which relocated to Breckenridge in 2019 to launch the business.

Amy Lemmers/Courtesy photo

Amy Lemmers and her family are so in love with Breckenridge that the Nebraska-based family has been visiting the town for about 30 years. But visiting wasn’t enough: They wanted to become a part of the community.

In 2019, Amy and her husband, Kevin, bought a historic house at the end of Main Street and are turning it into Mount Golian Grill. Their daughters, Sidnee and Kelsey, moved to the area the same year and plan to take over as co-managers once it opens in the spring.

Amy’s love for the area ignited when she attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She and her friends would often make the long drive up to Breckenridge and ski on the weekends, and it’s during this time that she fell for the town’s charm. Eventually, her husband, Kevin, grew an appreciation for the area, too, and the couple would often dream of opening a restaurant that was part of its bustling Main Street.

“I think in Breckenridge, especially Colorado, people have more of a healthy lifestyle,” Amy said about opening the restaurant in Summit County. “We wanted to be in a resort town where there was the changeover consistently of new people, new cultures, but also Breckenridge just seemed like the greatest small town atmosphere that we were looking for. Everything about Breckenridge we absolutely love.”

The new restaurant will be a Mongolian grill where customers get to pick out their protein, noodles, vegetables and sauces. Because of the pandemic, the family decided that instead of customers adding ingredients into their bowls in a buffet line, they will be given a menu where they circle which ingredients they want. Then everything is cooked on a large, 5-foot-across, round grill.

Customers can choose from chicken, beef, pork, tofu and shrimp for their protein. For a choice of noodles, the restaurant will offer a rice noodle, gluten-free noodles, spaghetti noodles and a Chinese noodle. Amy said there will also be about 18 different vegetables to choose from and a range of sauces. Everything is served in a 16-ounce bowl.

Along with the bowl of food, customers also get a choice of egg drop or sweet and sour soup and a Rangoon twist, which is similar to a crab Rangoon but only has seasoned cream cheese. Meals also come with a drink.

Originally, the family was aiming for a Thanksgiving opening date, but delays in shipping have caused a few setbacks. There’s still a few items to be wrapped up, too, such as building a website and social media presence, getting the phones up and running, and determining prices.

Amy said she had hoped to keep the price of a full meal at around $20 but that nothing is set in stone since food prices for staples like chicken and beef are increasing.

Once the weather warms, Amy said the restaurant will have a patio in the front of the building where guests can enjoy the view of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s five peaks. She’d also like to have bands play live music, too.

Both Sidnee Lemmers and Kelsey Turner, Amy and Kevin’s daughters, moved to Breckenridge to be part of the new family business. Sidnee has years of restaurant experience under her belt, so she’ll help run the front-of-house operations while Kelsey assists.

When the opportunity to move to the area arose, Sidnee seized her chance. She said she has fond memories of her family visiting the town when growing up and knew that she’d move to the area one day and make it her permanent home.

“At first, we started (visiting Breckenridge) in the summer, but we loved it so much we started coming up in the winter, as well,” Sidnee said. “It just became more and more that we really loved the area and getting to know all the different restaurants along Main Street, all the different businesses. We really gravitated toward it.”

Kelsey said since moving with her sister to Breckenridge in 2019, she’s gotten to know the community more. As she becomes ingrained in the town’s environment, she’s excited about the new concept her family is bringing to customers.

“Being up here before it opens, you kind of get to know people around the area and in town, the locals especially,” Kelsey said. “Just the excitement of something new coming into Breckenridge, something different foodwise — it’s not an Italian or pizza place; it’s not another burger place — so I’m just excited to get to know people better and just to meet other businesspeople in town.”

Mount Golian Grill is at 322 Main Street in Breckenridge. Amy said the family is targeting a March opening but that updates will be posted on a Facebook page that’s soon to be built.